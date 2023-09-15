Government Official Arrested For Accepting Rs 5,000 Bribe In Thane

The accused official allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

An official from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), a state government undertaking, was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a man in Thane district, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Friday.

The ACB on Thursday registered an offence against senior clerk Sripat Khade (52) of the MJP under the Prevention of Corruption Act, deputy superintendent of police, ACB Thane, Sanju John said.

The accused official allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant for registering him as a contractor with the MJP, the official said.

The MJP is a state government undertaking that provides technical sanctions and implements water supply and sewerage projects.

The ACB's Thane unit on Thursday laid a trap and arrested the accused while he was accepting the bribe amount, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)