125 Public Officials Arrested Till June As Telangana Cracks Down On Corruption

Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has reported a significant surge in enforcement activities during the first half of the year. It has filed 126 cases till June vs 152 cases last year.

According to the bureau's half-yearly roundup from January to June, a total of 126 cases were registered, leading to the arrest and judicial remand of 125 public servants, including eight outsourcing employees/private individuals.

The ACB has said there were 80 trap cases that led to seizure of Rs 24,57,000 in bribes. In June alone, 15 trap cases led to the confiscation of Rs 3,43,500.

The bureau unearthed substantial illicit wealth, registering 8 Disproportionate Asset cases and unearthing assets worth a colossal Rs 27,66,60,526.

Two DA cases in June alone revealed assets worth Rs 13,50,000 and Rs 5,22,75,000.

The first half of the year also saw the registration of 14 criminal misconduct cases, 10 regular enquiries, 11 surprise checks, and 3 discreet enquiries.

Proactive surprise checks conducted on RTA Check Posts and Sub-Registrar offices led to the seizure of Rs 2,72,030 in unaccounted cash during June.

The ACB's intensified efforts in June 2025 alone saw the registration of 31 cases, comprising 15 trap cases, 2 Disproportionate Assets Cases, 3 Criminal Misconduct Cases, 4 Regular Enquiries, and 7 Surprise Checks. During this single month, 25 public servants, including two outsourcing employees/private persons, were trapped and arrested.

Furthermore, the bureau has shown efficiency in case resolution, finalising 129 cases and submitting final reports to the government during the first half of the year. In June 2025, 11 cases were successfully finalised and their reports sent to the government for further action.