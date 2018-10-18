Man Arrested For Kidnapping, Raping Girl In Rajasthan

was The accused was produced before a POCSO court yesterday. (Representational)

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl, the police said today.

Kalu Harijan had on October 13 abducted the girl from her village and brought her to Kota, where he raped her, said SHO Vijay Shankar Sharma.

He was arrested from the Sindhi Camp area in Jaipur yesterday after the girl's family filed a missing compliant at Udyog Nagar police station, Mr Sharma said.

Harijan was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for abducting and raping the girl, the SHO said.

He was produced before a POCSO court yesterday, which sent him to one-day police remand, Mr Sharma said, adding that he will be produced before the court again after the remand period is over.