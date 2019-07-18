24-Year-Old Resident Doctor Hangs Herself In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Sakshi Gupta had taken admission in the gynaecology department in May this year (Representational)

A 24-year-old woman doctor allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, police said Wednesday.

Resident doctor Sakshi Gupta of the government-run Mahila Chikitsalya, Sanganeri Gate, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room Wednesday, a police official said.

No suicide note was found there, the official added.

However, the family members of the doctor filed a police complaint against five doctors for alleged abetment of suicide, another official said.

A case has been registered against the five doctors, the official added.

The post-mortem of the body will be conducted on Thursday, the official said.

Superintendent of Mahila Chikitsalya Dr Asha Meena said Dr Gupta, a resident of Fazilka in Punjab, had taken admission in the postgraduate degree programme in the gynaecology department in May this year.

