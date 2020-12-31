Family Says Jaipur Woman 'Missing' After She Elopes With Girlfriend: Police

The woman was located in Mumbai by the police (Representational)

A Rajasthan Police team travelled to Mumbai to trace a young woman after her family reported her "missing", to find that she had left home to be with another woman with whom she was in a relationship.

"When the police reached them, the girls said that they have got married at a temple," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaipur-North Dharmendra Sagar said.

The women, aged around 20, came in contact with each other through Facebook about a year ago and decided to get married, the police said.

The woman's friend came to Jaipur from Mumbai a few days back, and the two allegedly left together. The woman's family then reported her as missing.

A team of Jaipur Police, accompanied by the woman's brother, traced her to Mumbai.

The Jaipur woman gave a statement to the police that she had gone with the other woman of her own will, the additional DCP said, adding that both the women are adults.

The woman's brother then persuaded both of them to travel back to Jaipur, he said.

In 2018, the Supreme Court decriminalised same-sex relationships between consenting adults.

