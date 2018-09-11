Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot Perform 'Jai and Veeru' Act In Rajasthan

Two leaders were travelling by bus from Jaipur for the party's Sankalp rally at Karauli.

Talk of elections, talk about political spectacles. It was a rare political sight for people on Tuesday when Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, performed some 'Jai and Veeru' act from Hindi blockbuster Sholay with Mr Pilot driving a motorbike and Mr Gehlot riding his pillion.

Both are chief ministerial candidates in the Rajasthan Assembly polls, due later this year.

The two seniors rode around Kasauli district, near the state capital, inviting curious onlookers and party workers who quickly recalled Sholay to describe the "brotherly bonhomie".

Congress sources said the two leaders were travelling by bus from Jaipur for the party's Sankalp rally at Karauli. A traffic jam near Kasauli, around 20 km from the rally venue, would have delayed them.

So, Mr Pilot and Mr Gehlot decided to borrow a bike from a Congress worker and drove on. No doubt, they were almost on time for the rally, party sources said.