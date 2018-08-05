After Fight With Airline Staffers, Jaipur Man Gives Hoax Bomb Threat

Chaudhary's luggage was checked and nothing was found (Representational)

A New Delhi-bound flight from Jaipur International Airport was delayed by nearly 40 minutes after a passenger raised a hoax bomb threat after an argument with airline staffers on Sunday, an official said.

The accused JP Chaudhary, a resident of Jaipur, allegedly ran into a fight with employees of a private airline during security checking and raised a fake alarm that he had a bomb in his luggage, CISF commandant YP Singh said.

Mr Singh said Chaudhary's luggage was checked and nothing was found. The flight, which had to take off at 10.40 am, flew at 11.23 am, he said.

The accused was not allowed to board the flight and handed over to Jawahar Circle police station for further investigation, he added.