Trump's "Help On Its Way" Message To Iran Protesters, Then A Russia Warning

Russia, in a stern warning to the US, said that the threats of new military strikes on Iran were "categorically unacceptable" and slammed what it called a "subversive external interference" in Tehran's internal politics.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the US must be aware of "disastrous consequences" for the current situation in the Middle East and global international security.

"Those who plan to use externally inspired unrest as a pretext for repeating the aggression against Iran committed in June 2025 must be aware of the disastrous consequences of such actions for the situation in the Middle East and global international security," the statement read.

Trump's Message To Iran

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump urged Iranian protesters to continue their demonstrations and promised that "help is on its way" without providing details. The statement comes amid reports that nearly 2,000 people have been killed in a crackdown following weeks of anti-government protests in Iran.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," the president posted on Truth Social.

Trump had previously stated that the US military is considering "very strong options" regarding Iran, which drew a sharp response from Iranian officials.

Trump's 25% On Iran's Trade Partners

On Monday, Trump said that countries doing business with Iran would face a 25 per cent tariff on the trade they do with the US.

"Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he posted on Truth Social.

Although there has been no official response from Iran on the tariffs yet, China criticised the move and said that it would retaliate. China is Iran's biggest trading partner, buying 77 per cent of its oil exports in 2024.

"Tariff wars and trade wars have no winners, and coercion and pressure cannot solve problems. Protectionism harms the interests of all parties," Liu Pengyu, the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, said.

Protests In Iran

More than 600 protests have taken place across all of Iran's 31 provinces, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported Tuesday. The deaths have reached at least 2,003, it said, with more than 16,700 arrests. The group relies on an activist network inside of Iran for its reporting and has been accurate in past unrest.

The collapse of the rial has led to a widening economic crisis in Iran. Prices are up on meat, rice and other staples of the Iranian dinner table. The nation has been struggling with an annual inflation rate of some 40%.

The protests began in late December with merchants in Tehran before spreading. While initially focused on economic issues, protesters soon began chanting anti-government statements as well. Anger has been simmering over the years, particularly after the 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody that triggered nationwide demonstrations.

Some have chanted in support of Iran's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who has called for protests.

(With inputs from agencies)