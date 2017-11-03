Aadhaar Details Help Rajasthan Police Nab Woman's Killer

The Rajasthan Police used the biometric information from the Aadhaar card of a 23-year-old woman to track her alleged killer after it couldn't identify her partially charred body using traditional methods of probe.Police said that a woman's body in unrecognisable state was found from a secluded place in Merta city of Nagaur district on On October 27.Around the same time, it was reported that three women had gone missing the same day in Pushkar, Pali and Merta areas.Nagaur Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh said that based on prima facie evidence, they asked the parents of the three women to come with their Aadhaar cards.Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number issued by the government to all Indian residents based on their biometric and demographic details."We used the thumb impression machine to authenticate her (the body's) fingerprint. In first attempt, the machine failed to authenticate. We washed the fingers and the machine could then authenticate her," he said.Based on the fingerprint authentication, the deceased was identified, he said.After her identification was confirmed, a few suspects were interrogated during which it was revealed that the woman was in a relationship with one Deepak Lal, an electrician, for the past two years, police said.They said that their relationship had hit a rough patch which allegedly led to her killing.Deepak Lal had called her to meet him and took her to a secluded place, where he strangulated her and set the body on fire, police added.The accused was arrested on Wednesday.