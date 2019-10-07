Three Students From Punjab Die In Car Crash In Canada

The accident took place on Oil Heritage Road in Ontario late on Friday night.

Three students from Punjab, who were pursuing higher studies at a college in Canada, were killed when their car crashed in Ontario.

The accident took place on Oil Heritage Road in Ontario late on Friday night.

While the driver was seriously injured, the three students -- Tanvir Singh, Gurvinder and Harpreet Kaur -- were killed, family of one of them who died told reporters in Jalandhar.

The three students were said to be around 20 years of age and were from Jalandhar and Gurdaspur districts.

Tanvir Singh's father Bhupinder Singh told reporters that his son went to Canada for higher studies earlier this year.

Harpreet Kaur and Gurvinder had gone to Canada in April.

#LambtonOPP are investigating a triple fatal crash on Oil Heritage Line that happened at approximately 1:30 this morning. Roads in the area remain closed for an undetermined time to facilitate the investigation. ^dr pic.twitter.com/fynBX6jlNU — OPP West (@OPP_WR) October 4, 2019

"#LambtonOPP are investigating a triple fatal crash on Oil Heritage Line that happened at approximately 1:30 this morning. Roads in the area remain closed for an undetermined time to facilitate the investigation," the Ontario Police's communication department tweeted.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.