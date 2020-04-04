Three Indians In UAE Win $5 Million Jackpot: Report

The Big Ticket draw was held on Friday and was streamed live on the Internet.

Three Indians in UAE have won the mega monthly jackpot draw in Abu Dhabi, according to a media report.

Jijesh Korothan, who is from Kerala's Kannur district, took home 20 million dirhams ($5 million) along with two others at the Big Ticket raffle draw held on Friday, the Gulf News reported.

Mr Korothan, a driver who has been living in Ras Al Khaimah for 15 years, shares the win with two other Indian expats in the UAE. The other two winners are also drivers.

Mr Korothan said a large part of the money will go towards his seven-year-old daughter's education and towards a small business in luxury car rentals that he and his friends have started.

"It has been a tough month. I have had no work at all. I was in a desperate situation and about to send my family back. This win is nothing but a miracle," he was quoted in the report.

