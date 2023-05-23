Show Of Music, Dance, Colours As NRIs Charter Flight To Sydney To Greet PM

The Sydney event is being organised by IADF

About 170 Indian-origin people took a chartered flight from Melbourne to Sydney to attend an event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi early this morning.

The members of the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF), sporting tri-colour-themed turbans and waving national flags, danced their way to the flight named by the Prime Minister's supporters as "Modi Airways".

The Sydney event is being organised by IADF to celebrate Australia's dynamic and diverse Indian community, "a core part of our multicultural community", the Australian government said in a statement.

Dr Amit Sarwal, co-founder of IADF, said, "a lot of people are waiting outside the event venue also, where they will be cheering for PM Modi."

Prime Minister Modi will be meeting his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney tomorrow.

He arrived here from Papua New Guinea, where he held talks with his counterpart James Marape and took stock of their bilateral relations.

The two leaders co-hosted the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit on Monday, fostering regional cooperation.

PM Modi began his three-nation tour on Friday from Japan where he attended three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

The Prime Minister along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also attended the 3rd in-person Quad Summit in Hiroshima.

The Quad meeting was moved to the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima after US President Joe Biden postponed his trip to Australia amid ongoing negotiations over raising the US debt limit.