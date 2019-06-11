Oman-Based Indian Man Wins $1 Million In Dubai Millionaire Draw

Raghu Krishnamurthy won $1 million in series 300 with ticket number 1608. (Representational)

An Oman-based Indian man has won $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, a media report said on Tuesday.

Raghu Krishnamurthy has become the 143rd Indian to have won $1 million at the draw, the Khaleej Times reported, adding that he was not aware of his fortune till now.

Launched in 1999, the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Promotion offers 5,000 ticket holders the chance to win a staggering $1 million, according to its website.

Following the announcement, a presentation for the previous winner of the draw 40-year Indian national Ratheesh Kumar Raveendran Nair was held.

He won $1 million in series 300 with ticket number 1608, the paper reported.

In addition, two more Indian nationals will be taking home stylish BMW motorbikes.

Srinivas Kriram, who bought his ticket number 0641 in Series 367, won a BMW R NineT Racer, while Mahroof Babu won a BMW R Ninet Urban/GS in Series 368 with ticket number 0891, the paper said.