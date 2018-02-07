38-Year-Old Man From Bangalore Wins $1 Million At Dubai Duty Free Raffle

All India | | Updated: February 07, 2018 09:44 IST
Toms Arackal Mani won $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free dollar millionaires in Dubai

Dubai:  An Indian man on Tuesday won $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium draw, joining the long list of Indian nationals who have turned millionaires through the raffle.

Until now, 124 Indian nationals have won $1 million each in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

Bangalore-based Toms Arackal Mani joined the long list of Dubai Duty Free dollar millionaires when his ticket number 2190 in Series 263 was drawn at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport, the Khaleej Times reported

Mr Mani, a 38-year old executive who works for an international card company, purchased his ticket during the retailer's 34th anniversary in December last year.

Commenting on his win, Mr Mani said: "I am lost for words and I still can't believe that I won $1 million. Thank you Dubai Duty Free for the greatest news of my life."

Dubai Duty Free also conducted a Finest Surprise draw and announced two winners for this popular promotion.

Patrick Anderson, an American national from Missouri won a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe (White) in Series 1677 with ticket number 0673.

While Krikor Kozanlian, a Belgian national from Antwerp, won a BMW R Nine T Scrambler motorbike (Monolith Metallic Matt) in Series 327 - ticket 0336.

Mr Kozanlian, a manager at Arslanian Group, who celebrated his 39th birthday on February 5, said, "This is such a wonderful surprise, and I just couldn't wait to collect my unexpected birthday gift from Dubai Duty Free."

Lata Bhardwaj, a former employee of Dubai Duty Free for 33 years, won a BMW 750LixDrive M Sport (Sapphire Metallic Black) in Series 1676 with ticket no 0707.
 

