No Jail For Indian-Origin Doctor Who Drove Wife, 2 Children Off Cliff In US

Dharmesh Patel, a radiologist, drove his car carrying his wife and two children aged 7 and 4 off a cliff

An Indian-American doctor who drove his Tesla off a cliff in the US with his wife and two children inside - in an alleged attempt to murder them - will not be serving any jail time for now and will receive mental health treatment.

Dharmesh Patel, a radiologist in California, drove his car, carrying his wife Neha and two children aged 7 and 4, off a cliff last year after suffering from a psychotic breakdown, psychologists told the court. Mr Patel believed his children were at risk of being sex trafficked which led him to crash the car, they said.

After driving off the cliff, the Tesla fell over 250 feet. However, the family miraculously survived the crash and was rescued from the mangled car. After being rescued, his wife admitted that he drove the car off the cliff intentionally but testified later that she did not want her husband prosecuted.

According to doctors, Mr Patel was suffering from schizoaffective disorder and major depressive disorder weeks before the crash. "He had been hearing footsteps and thought he was being followed in the weeks before the crash. It was paranoid and kind of delusional thinking that he acted on at the time to protect his family from a worse fate," a psychologist told the court, adding that "He was concerned that his children were at risk of being kidnapped, possibly for sexual molestation."

On Thursday, a US court decided that Mr Patel was eligible for a 'mental health diversion', that allows an accused with mental illness who has committed a crime to get mental health treatment instead of serving jail time. The law states that such a provision can only be considered if the illness played a huge role in the crime.

Superior Court Judge Susan M. Jakubowski deemed Mr Patel eligible for the program based on the doctors' diagnosis and ordered he be released to his parents in California. He will be monitored with GPS and report to the court once a week. He is also not allowed to travel outside his country and must surrender his driving license and passport.

The next hearing in the case will be held on July 1.