Missing Indian Man's Body Found After Massive Search In Australia

The body of a 21-year-old Indian student in Australia who went missing was found today in Victoria's Marysville region, according to the police, which also emptied a local dam in search of him.

Poshik Sharma, a university student in Melbourne, was reported missing Friday morning after leaving his friends at the Duck Inn on Thursday afternoon.

The body was found in bush land on the outskirts of Marysville today, four days after Mr Sharma left a Marysville pub alone following a "minor disagreement" with friends, the police was quoted as saying by the Age.

A search operation involving over 90 people from Victoria Police, the State Emergency Service, Country Fire Authority and specialist teams worked in and around the town of Marysville during the weekend to trace Mr Sharma.

Search and rescue crews drained a dam, while police dogs used one of Mr Sharma's socks to try and track his scent on Sunday, the report said.

Police Inspector David Ryan, who was leading the police search, said it was "devastating for the family".

"They were very hopeful that with the effort that was going in that we would find Poshik and it's not a good outcome," he said. "Our search operations have been closed down and unfortunately Poshik Sharma has been found deceased just on the outskirts of Marysville," Ryan said.

"We've finally made notifications to Sharma's family, so they've now got care around them and people with them to support them."

"It's not something we expected to have happened and it is devastating for the family. They were obviously very upset."

Mr Sharma was living in the suburb of Werribee in Melbourne's west and had gone to Marysville with friends on the way to nearby Lake Mountain. The group had drinks and played pool at the Duck Inn pub on Thursday when they, according to the police, had a "minor disagreement".

"We understand there was a dispute between them and he decided to leave," Mr Ryan said. "The dispute was not significant enough to warrant him walking into bush and not coming back," he added.

Search crews had faced difficult weather conditions over the weekend as the temperatures dropped below zero and snow fell at nearby Lake Mountain.

Mr Sharma was last seen trying to hitch hike a car opposite the pub. The police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

