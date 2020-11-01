Karnataka Woman, Her 2 Children Found Dead In Ireland: Police

The Dundrum Garda Station in Dublin has started a murder investigation. (Representational)

An Indian woman and her two children were found dead in Dublin in Ireland last week. She was a native of Mysuru in Karnataka and had gone to Dublin seven months ago with her family.

The local police said they were in touch with the woman's family in Hadaganahalli in Periyapatna Taluk after Seema Banu, 37, and her children -- Asfira, 11, and Faizan Syed, 7-- were found dead on October 28 in Ballinteer in South Dublin.

The woman's husband Syed Sameer is a software engineer in Dublin and the family had shifted to Ireland seven months ago.

The Dundrum Garda Station in Dublin has started a murder investigation, the police said.

"We are in touch with the family," a police official said.

The Indian Embassy in Ireland had posted a message stating that it was deeply shocked to learn about the deaths.