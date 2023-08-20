Karnataka Couple, Son Found Dead In US, Cops Suspect Double Suicide-Murder

The police said that there was no threat to the surrounding communities (Representational)

An Indian couple and their six-year-old child were found dead in the US's state of Maryland in a suspected case of double suicide-murder, the police said.

The three, from Karnataka, were found dead with gunshot wounds in their Baltimore County home on Friday when the police responded to a welfare check around noon, the police said on Saturday.

Those found dead were identified as Yogesh H Nagarajappa (37), Prathiba Y Amarnath (37) and Yash Honnal (6).

"Based on the initial investigation, the incident is believed to be a double murder-suicide that Mr Nagarajappa committed," Baltimore County Police spokesperson Anthony Shelton was quoted as saying by The Baltimore Sun newspaper.

"Each appeared to have suffered an apparent gunshot wound," Mr Shelton added.

The family members were reportedly last seen alive on Tuesday evening, the police said, adding that an autopsy would be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer to determine the manner and cause of death.

"I am heartbroken and deeply saddened for the innocent victims whose lives were cut short by this horrific act. We will do everything possible to assist family and community members following this tragic incident," a statement from Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski read.

The police said that there was no threat to the surrounding communities.