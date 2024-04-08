Indian-Origin Sound Engineer Among 5 Killed In Sharjah High-Rise Fire

Michael Sathyadass worked for several artists, including AR Rahman, Deep Purple, and Iron Maiden

An Indian-origin sound engineer is among the five who were killed in a deadly apartment fire at a high-rise in Sharjah's Al Nahda last week.

Michael Sathyadass worked as a senior sound engineer with DXB Live, DXB Live, the experiential agency of the Dubai World Trade Centre. "He chose to be backstage and behind the scenes, literally and figuratively to ensure that others shine and sound better," his brother Danny Sathyadass said in a Facebook post. He has worked for several artists, including AR Rahman, Colonial Cousins, Deep Purple, and Iron Maiden.

In a heartfelt note, his other brother Emmanuel Sathyadass wrote: "With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Michael Sathyadass, my younger brother. Though our hearts ache with sorrow, we find solace and hope in the Lord's comforting embrace during this difficult time. Michael's memory will forever be cherished and will continue to live on in our hearts."

In an obituary, DXB Live said, "Michael became a part of the Dubai World Trade Centre family on November 1, 2022. Since then, his significant contributions have played a vital role in the growth and success of his division and the organization at large."

"Known for his exceptional dedication and loyalty, Michael left a lasting impact on all of us, not just as a remarkable professional but as a devoted member of the Dubai World Trade Centre since his arrival," it read.

On April 5, a fire broke out at a 39-storey tower with 750 apartments in Sharjah's Al Nahda. The fire killed five and injured 44 others.