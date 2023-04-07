Indian National Jailed For Dozing Off At Wheel While Drunk In Singapore

Sowrirajulu will be disqualified from driving for 14 years after his release. (Representational image)

A 45-year-old Indian national has been sentenced to 10 months in jail in Singapore for falling asleep while driving a cement mixer under the influence of alcohol that caused a chain collision, injuring several people, according to a media report on Friday.

Sowrirajulu Karunakaran last May was driving a cement mixer under the influence of alcohol when he fell asleep and collided with the rear of a lorry, reported The Straits Times newspaper.

This caused a chain collision involving four vehicles and injured several people, including a man who had pelvic fractures, the newspaper said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor said that Sowrirajulu was working for Infinite Logistics and Trading at the time of the accident in May 2022, it said Sowrirajulu pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing grievous injury while driving without due care or reasonable consideration, the report said.

His blood ethanol concentration was found to be about three times that of the legal limit.

When he woke up, he realised the traffic light ahead was red and jammed on the brakes, but was unable to stop in time.

The two passengers of the lorry who were injured were both Indian nationals, the report said.

As a result of the damage caused to it, the lorry had to be disposed of by the company that owned it.

A 44-year-old Singaporean woman, who was driving a van that was hit by the lorry, had a minor head injury.

A third vehicle, a Toyota, had damage to its rear.

Sowrirajulu will also be disqualified from driving for 14 years after his release.