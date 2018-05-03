Indian Man Uses Toy Gun To Threaten Speeding Bus Drivers In Dubai The 35-year-old Dubai resident, working as a technician, told investigators that he used his daughter's toy gun to ask bus drivers to reduce speed on roads because he was "worried about his safety and that of others", the Khaleej Times reported.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The man told the policeman that he brandished the fake gun to scare them. (Representational) Dubai: An Indian man allegedly used a toy gun to threaten and scare "speeding bus drivers" here, a Dubai court has heard.



The 35-year-old Dubai resident, working as a technician, told investigators that he used his daughter's toy gun to ask bus drivers to reduce speed on roads because he was "worried about his safety and that of others", the Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday.



He has been charged in the Court of First Instance with making "criminal threats".



According to public prosecution records, he went to three drivers and tapped on the bus windows with the gun in his hand. A complaint was registered on Wednesday and the trial will continue on May 20.



A police sergeant said: "I was on duty and sitting in my car when three men came running to me. They looked scared. They told me about a man carrying a gun and took me to where he was.



"I followed the suspect until he got into his car. As I was checking his driving licence and other papers, officers from the CID arrived. When asked about the incident, he said he spotted the bus drivers speeding and driving recklessly in a way that put his life and that of the passengers at risk," the sergeant added.



The man told the policeman he went to those drivers in the parking lot and brandished the fake gun to scare them.



An Indian man allegedly used a toy gun to threaten and scare "speeding bus drivers" here, a Dubai court has heard.The 35-year-old Dubai resident, working as a technician, told investigators that he used his daughter's toy gun to ask bus drivers to reduce speed on roads because he was "worried about his safety and that of others", the Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday.He has been charged in the Court of First Instance with making "criminal threats".According to public prosecution records, he went to three drivers and tapped on the bus windows with the gun in his hand. A complaint was registered on Wednesday and the trial will continue on May 20.A police sergeant said: "I was on duty and sitting in my car when three men came running to me. They looked scared. They told me about a man carrying a gun and took me to where he was. "I followed the suspect until he got into his car. As I was checking his driving licence and other papers, officers from the CID arrived. When asked about the incident, he said he spotted the bus drivers speeding and driving recklessly in a way that put his life and that of the passengers at risk," the sergeant added.The man told the policeman he went to those drivers in the parking lot and brandished the fake gun to scare them. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter