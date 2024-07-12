Indian Man, 25, Arrested For Groping At Canada Water Park

Police located the man who was still on the premises, and arrested him.

An Indian origin man was arrested for groping women at a public water park in Canada on July 7, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

The 25-year-old walking at a public water park on Mountain Road in Moncton, and groping people. According to the police, there were at least twelve victims, some of whom were under the age of 16.

Police located the man who was still on the premises, and arrested him. He was later released from custody, and is now scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on October 24.

"This is still an active investigation, and we are working diligently to understand if there were other victims," police said in an official press release.

Police also asked people to come forward in case they know anything related to the case.

"We are asking parents to speak to their children if they attended this location on July 7. We also want people to know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time. If you are a victim of sexual misconduct, please contact us. You will be listened to, and you will be believed", the press release said.



