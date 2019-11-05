Indian Girl, 4, Run Over By Car Outside School Near Dubai: Report

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in Jebel Ali town, about 35 km from Dubai, the Gulf News report said.

Indians Abroad | | Updated: November 05, 2019 13:31 IST
The accident also resulted in the damage of three other vehicles. (Representational)


A four-year-old Indian girl died while her mother was seriously injured when they were run over by a car outside here school in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a media report said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in Jebel Ali town, about 35 km from Dubai, the Gulf News report said.

Brigadier General Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station, said the accident took place when a female motorist, reportedly African, was reversing her vehicle and accidentally stepped on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake.

Both the mother and child were crushed between the moving vehicle and a parked one. The girl died on the spot while her mother was transported to NMC hospital and has a fracture.

The accident also resulted in the damage of three other vehicles that were parked adjacent to each other.



