Indian Doctor, 40, Jailed In US For Groping Teen Patients

Arun Aggarwal, 40, was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition.
Aggarwal, formerly a doctor at Dayton Children's Hospital in Ohio, inappropriately touched two teens during medical examination between 2013 and 2015, the government attorney said.
Designated as a Tier I sex offender, Aggarwal was arrested when he was allegedly trying to flee the country.
In a statement, the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Leon Daidone alleged that the local hospital did not report the incident to the police.
Aggarwal now faces deportation to India.
