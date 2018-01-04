Indian Doctor, 40, Jailed In US For Groping Teen Patients

Arun Aggarwal was arrested when he was allegedly trying to flee the country.

Indians Abroad | | Updated: January 04, 2018 13:26 IST
Washington:  An Indian doctor has been sentenced to 10 months behind bars in the US for groping two teenage female patients and faces deportation to India after the completion of his jail term.

Arun Aggarwal, 40, was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition.

Aggarwal, formerly a doctor at Dayton Children's Hospital in Ohio, inappropriately touched two teens during medical examination between 2013 and 2015, the government attorney said.

Designated as a Tier I sex offender, Aggarwal was arrested when he was allegedly trying to flee the country.

In a statement, the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Leon Daidone alleged that the local hospital did not report the incident to the police.

Aggarwal now faces deportation to India.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

