'Balanced Judgment': Indian-Americans Welcome Top Court's Ayodhya Verdict

Ayodhya Case Verdict: The landmark verdict was read out by a five-judge constitution bench.

The Indian-American community on Saturday lauded the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case, saying the decision in the decades-old land dispute is equally a victory for both Hindus and Muslims.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday said the disputed land in Ayodhya belongs entirely to the deity Ram Lalla or infant Lord Ram, paving the way for a temple at the site claimed by both Hindus and Muslims for decades.

A five-judge constitution bench also ruled that a "prominent site" in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh will be allotted for a new mosque.

US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the US is following the announcement of the Ayodhya verdict.

"We appreciate the statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders calling on all parties to maintain peace and avoid inflammatory rhetoric," she said.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said in a statement, "the ruling by the Indian Supreme Court is equally a victory for Hindus and Muslims, as it is for archeologists, historians, and the Indian legal system."

"This balanced judgment sets precedent for all the future disputes and shows the maturity of the Indian judicial system to resolve a challenging situations in a calm, collected and fair manner," said the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), USA, in a statement.

FIIDS thanked the Supreme Court for delivering a historic verdict on Ayodhya Ram Temple, one of the most sensitive issues of India.

"We welcome a well-balanced verdict that the SC handed over the entire land to Hindus and allocated land for a mosque," FIIDS said.

"We observe that the Modi Government, various State government and socio-political leaders from all communities of India are trying to maintain law and order," it said.

The World Hindu Council of America or VHPA said that for Hindus around the world, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement is a symbol of their centuries old struggle against colonialism and the brutality and tragedy that came with it.

