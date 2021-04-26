'Global Cooperation': Indian-American Doctor On Only Way To Address Covid

Vivek Murthy is the 21st Surgeon General of the US.

Indian-American physician Vivek Murthy, the 21st Surgeon General of the US on Sunday said that the only way to address a global COVID-19 pandemic is global cooperation and mutual support.

Confirming his above statement, Mr Murthy announced that the US has taken steps to support India during its unprecedented second wave of COVID19 infections.

"Today, the US announced steps to support #India during its unprecedented wave of #COVID19 infections. It has been painful to watch the suffering and loss that so many have endured. The only way to address a global pandemic is global cooperation and mutual support," tweeted Mr Murthy.

Earlier in the day, the US's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke on the phone today with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, expressing deep sympathy for the people of India following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Talking about, Jake Sullivan and Ajit Doval meet he said that it was heart-breaking and horrifying toll of COVID-19 in India in recent days and added, "Today''s statement outlines concrete steps being taken by the United States to help address the crisis. The uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 anywhere presents a threat to all nations."

To help treat COVID-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India.

The United States also is pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis.

The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is funding a substantial expansion of manufacturing capability for BioE, the vaccine manufacturer in India, enabling BioE to ramp up to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.

Additionally, the United States is deploying an expert team of public health advisors from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work in close collaboration with the US Embassy, India''s health ministries, and India''s Epidemic Intelligence Service staff. USAID will also quickly work with CDC to support and fast-track the mobilization of emergency resources available to India through the Global Fund.

Moreover, the two National Security Advisors agreed that the US and India would stay in close touch in the coming days.