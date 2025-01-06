U.S. Surgeon General Warns About The Cancer Risk With Alcohol Consumption

The U.S. Surgeon General's office has highlighted that alcohol consumption ranks as the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, following tobacco use and obesity. A statement accompanying a new report emphasised that alcohol increases the risk of at least seven types of cancer, including breast, liver, and colorectal cancers. The report revealed that alcohol is responsible for 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the U.S.—a figure that surpasses the 13,500 deaths attributed to alcohol-related traffic crashes each year.

This stark data underscores the critical need for increased awareness about alcohol's impact on cancer risks and bolsters the call for stronger warning labels and updated guidelines on alcohol consumption. Below we also discuss how exactly can drinking alcohol be dangerous for your health.

How alcohol can increase the risk of cancer

Alcohol is broken down in the body into a toxic chemical that can damage DNA. It can also prevent cells from repairing themselves. As you may know, DNA damage is a key factor in cancer development.

Alcohol consumption can raise oestrogen levels in your body, a hormone linked to breast cancer. Higher oestrogen levels can promote the growth of hormone-sensitive cancer cells.

Alcohol increases the production of reactive oxygen species, this can damage cells and DNA. Further contributing to cancer initiation and progression.

Alcohol interferes with your body's ability to repair damaged DNA. This can allow genetic mutations to accumulate potentially leading to cancer.

Chronic alcohol use weakens the immune system and reduces the body's ability to detect and destroy abnormal cells that may turn cancerous.

Alcohol consumption can lead to chronic inflammation in tissues, such as the liver and oesophagus, increasing the likelihood of cancer development in these areas.

Alcohol acts as a solvent, enhancing the absorption of harmful carcinogens from other sources, such as tobacco or environmental toxins, into the body.

Heavy drinking can deplete essential nutrients like folate, a B-vitamin crucial for DNA synthesis and repair. Folate deficiency has been linked to an increased risk of cancer.

Prolonged alcohol use can lead to liver cirrhosis, a condition where scar tissue replaces healthy liver cells. Cirrhosis significantly increases the risk of liver cancer.

Alcohol consumption is often associated with smoking, poor diet, and lack of exercise, all of which are additional risk factors for cancer.

These factors emphasise why abstinence from alcohol can play a significant role in reducing cancer risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.