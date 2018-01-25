Indian-American Doctor Accused Of Trying To Strangle Nurse

Dr Venkatesh Sasthakonar, 44, through his attorney, has denied the allegation and said that the January 22 incident has been blow out of proportion.
Dr Sasthakonar, a weight loss surgeon at Nassau University Medical Center in New York, has been charged with felony, strangulation, and assault. The police alleged that he threatened the life of his 51-year-old nurse.
According to the complaint, the surgeon "was upset that his nurse had administered an injection to his patient at a wrong time". Dr Sasthakonar then came up behind the nurse, took out an elastic cord from his sweatshirt and wrapped it around her neck, the criminal complaint alleged. This caused the nurse to gasp for air and caused substantial pain.
"I could kill you for this," the surgeon threatened the nurse, the complaint alleges.
Following the incident, he was suspended by the Nassau University Medical Center. On Tuesday he was released on bail on $3,500 cash.
"It didn't even touch the skin. That's our version of events. He, in no way, meant to harm her. She was not hurt at all," Mr Roth told the local News 12 in Long Island New York, adding that the surgeon was half-upset and half joking.