Non-Resident Indians Can't Vote Online, Says Indian Mission In UAE

The Consul-General of India in Dubai, Vipul, said there will be no e-voting

Indians Abroad | | Updated: April 15, 2019 13:56 IST
Non-resident Indians (NRIs) cannot vote online in the national elections


Dubai: 

The Indian mission in Dubai has said that non-resident Indians (NRIs) cannot vote online in the Lok Sabha elections. Several Indian expatriates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have complained that social media platforms have been rife with misleading posts that suggest NRIs can vote online for the 2019 polls, Khaleej Times reported.

While some people believed the posts, others checked the Election Commission's website and social media handles to only find that these were "fake news".

The Consul-General of India in Dubai, Vipul, said there will be no e-voting. "One can register on the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP) and ensure that their name has appeared in the electoral roll," he told Khaleej Times.

The only way people can vote is by personally visiting a polling booth in their constituency.

According to Indians in the UAE, the posts have been making the rounds on social media since January.



