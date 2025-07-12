"Follow Immigration Laws Or Lose Your Visa", US Warns Visa Holders

The US Embassy in India has issued a fresh advisory reminding visa holders that visa screening continues even after the visa has been granted. In a recent post on social media platform X, the embassy emphasised that individuals who fail to comply with US laws and immigration rules risk having their visas revoked and may face deportation.

"US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued," the embassy stated. "We continuously monitor visa holders to ensure they follow all US laws and immigration rules - and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don't."

This advisory follows the US government's ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. Last month, the US Embassy also began requiring visa applicants to submit all social media usernames and handles from the past five years as part of an enhanced background check process.

"Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used in the last five years on the DS-160 visa application form. Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit," the embassy said in a social media post.

"Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas," it added.