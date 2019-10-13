Dubai-Based Indian Donates $140,756 To Alma Mater

Sudhakar Rao is the founder and chairman of Gemini Group.

A Dubai-based Indian businessman has donated $140,756 to his alma mater NIT Warangal to help set up a state-of-the-art Innovation and Incubation centre.

Sudhakar R. Rao, THE founder and chairman of Gemini Group, made the generous contribution during NIT Warangal's diamond jubilee celebrations recently, reports Gulf News.

A native of Tamil Nadu, Mr Rao is an alumnus of the institute and pursued his degree in electrical engineering in the batch of 1977-82.

"Innovation, technology and disruption is at the core of every business making in big in today's world. I am convinced there is an abundance of skill in terms of innovative thinking and technical know-how at NIT Warangal. The challenge is to harness this potential to solve meaningful, real world problems," Gulf News quoted Mr Rao as saying.

"With my humble contribution to setup this Innovation and Incubation centre, I urge every student to utilise this unique facility and ecosystem to realize their dreams and create a lasting impact on society," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.