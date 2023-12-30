National Institute Of Technology Hiring Senior Research Fellow, Check Details

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal has invited applications for recruitment of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) under a research project titled, "National Centre for Development of Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Processes for Clean Coal Technologies for Power Applications". The duration of the research programme is nine months or closer of the project, whichever is earlier.

Candidates applying for the post are required to have degree in BE/BTech and ME/MTech in Metallurgical/Materials/Metallurgical and Materials/Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% aggregate marks or CGPA more than 6.5 with GATE qualification. Further, the applicants must also have a minimum two years of experience in the field of mechanical testing of materials with data processing and analysis capabilities.

The maximum age limit of the candidate should be 32 years.

Candidates having relevant experience in Mechanical Metallurgy/Physical Metallurgy and various characterization techniques on fatigue / creep-fatigue interaction and analysis will be preferred.

The job role will be entitled for a salary of Rs 42,000 per month.

Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website to complete the application forms. The applications can be submitted via google form along with the Biodata/CV and scanned copy of certificates in a single pdf file. The last date to fill the application form is January 15, 2024.