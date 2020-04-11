Coronavirus: At Least 40 Indians, Indian-Americans Dead In US, Over 1,500 Test COVID-19 Positive

More than 40 Indian-Americans and citizens of India have reportedly lost their lives due to the deadly coronavirus and the number of those having tested positive for the dreaded disease is likely over 1,500, according to community leaders in the US, now the global COVID-19 hotspot.
The US has become the world's first country to have registered more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day with 2,108 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, while the number of infections in America has crossed 500,000, according to latest Johns Hopkins University data.
New York, which has emerged as the epicenter of the COVID-19 in the US, along with adjoining New Jersey, account for majority of the death cases reported so far. Notably, New York and New Jersey have one of the highest concentrations of Indian-Americans in the country.
Among those who have died in the fight against the coronavirus, at least 17 are from Kerala, 10 from Gujarat, four from Punjab, two from Andhra Pradesh and one from Orissa. Majority of them are more than 60 years of age, except for one who was of 21 years of age.
According to a list of COVID-19 deaths compiled by PTI from various community leaders, more than a dozen Indian-Americans have died in the State of New Jersey, mostly around the Little India areas of Jersey City and Oak Tree Road.
Similarly, at least 15 Indian-Americans have reportedly died in New York.
Reports of the deaths of four Indian-Americans have also come from Pennsylvania and Florida. There has been confirmed deaths of at least one Indian-American in both Texas and California.
Reports indicated that at least 12 Indian nationals have died in the US due to the coronavirus, with a majority of them being from New York-New Jersey area.
"We have not seen a situation like this in the past," said Bhavesh Dave, who runs a commercial real estate business on the Oak Tree Road area of New Jersey often called as Little India.
Among those who lost their lives were Hanmantha Rao Marepally, CEO of Sunnova Analytical Inc. He passed away in Edison, New Jersey. He is survived by wife and two daughters.
Chandrakant Amin, a popular face at Indian Square in New Jersey City, and known for distributing flyers for businesses has also died of the novel coronavirus. He was 75.
More than 50 friends and family members of Mahendra Patel, 60, joined his last rites through an online video platform this week, after city officials in New Jersey told them that not more than nine of them could attend the funeral in person. At least one Indian-American died inside his home in New Jersey.
Community leaders said they estimate more than 400 Indian-Americans have tested positive in New Jersey and more than a 1,000 in New York. In New York City several Indian-American taxi drivers have tested positive.
There are reports of several community leaders being tested positive for coronavirus, but most of them requested anonymity.
Meanwhile, community leaders have started online and social media campaigns to find plasma donors so as to help in the treatment of those in serious condition. At least two of them were successfully able to find a plasma donor on Friday.
One Neila Pandya in Jersey City shared a video on social media on Friday, urging community members not to take the virus pandemic lightly.
Speaking in Gujarati, she said that all five of her family members are seriously ill, of which local hospital has admitted only two of them, as there were not enough beds.
Rasik Patel, 60, from Jersey City who was taken off the ventilator a few days ago is reportedly in a serious condition.
While there is sense of panic among Indian Americans, some of the community leaders have come out with a helping hand. For instance, Ajit, Sachin and Sanjay Modi from Rajbhog Sweets have been providing free vegetarian food at Jersey City Medical Center.
Dave from Oak Tree Road in New Jersey has started a fund raiser campaign to donate 1,000 face masks to health care professionals and first responders.
There are reports of several local restaurants in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Pennsylvania distributing foods to their nearest hospitals.
World Hindu Council of America volunteers have been supplying free meals to Lowell General Hospital- ER workers in Boston and to first responders and doctors in Indianapolis. It also distributed 85,000 gloves to the local police, fire, and emergency medical technicians in New Jersey.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai496
Pune131
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar20
Nagpur16
Aurangabad8
Latur8
Palghar7
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Buldhana4
Osmanabad4
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Jalgaon1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*732
1574 210
1276 134
188 63
110 13
DistrictCases
Chennai151
Coimbatore60
Dindigul44
Tirunelveli38
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Ranipet27
Tiruppur27
Theni24
Madurai24
Karur22
Chengalpattu19
Villupuram16
Thoothukudi16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Salem11
Thanjavur11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram7
Vellore6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Tirupattur4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Perambalur1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*225
911 77
859 54
44 23
8
DistrictCases
South170
Central99
North64
New Delhi55
Shahdara53
South West23
West18
South East17
East15
North East14
North West10
Details Awaited*365
903 5
865 5
25
13
DistrictCases
Jaipur67
Jodhpur29
Bhilwara23
Jhunjhunu18
Tonk11
Churu7
Ajmer5
Bikaner5
Dausa5
Dungarpur5
Bharatpur4
Kota4
Jaisalmer3
Alwar3
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Sikar1
Banswara1
Udaipur1
Details Awaited*354
553 90
529 90
21
3
DistrictCases
Hyderabad168
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*122
473
423
43 8
7
DistrictCases
Indore101
Bhopal42
Morena12
Jabalpur7
Ujjain7
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*253
435 176
402 159
0
33 17
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar55
Agra46
Meerut25
Saharanpur15
Ghaziabad10
Lucknow9
Kanpur Nagar7
Shamli6
Bareilly6
Basti5
Baghpat4
Firozabad4
Varanasi4
Ghazipur3
Jaunpur3
Pratapgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Azamgarh3
Maharajganj2
Muzaffarnagar2
Pilibhit2
Shahjahanpur1
Hapur1
Moradabad1
Kheri1
Hardoi1
Banda1
Details Awaited*208
431
395
32
4
DistrictCases
Kasaragod139
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Thiruvananthapuram15
Pathanamthitta14
Malappuram11
Thrissur10
Idukki8
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Kollam5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*72
364 7
239
123 27
2
DistrictCases
Kurnool42
Spsr Nellore23
Krishna12
Visakhapatnam11
Guntur10
Y.s.r. Kadapa9
West Godavari7
Chittoor6
Prakasam4
Anantapur3
East Godavari2
Details Awaited*234
363
350
7
6
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad76
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*147
308 67
258 60
31 5
19 2
DistrictCases
Srinagar27
Bandipora12
Badgam8
Baramulla7
Jammu5
Udhampur4
Pulwama3
Rajauri3
Shopian2
Kupwara1
Ganderbal1
Details Awaited*134
207 23
197 23
6
4
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban58
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*35
207 10
170 9
31 1
6
DistrictCases
Gurugram33
Faridabad19
Palwal14
Nuh10
Ambala4
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Bhiwani2
Fatehabad2
Panchkula2
Hisar1
Kaithal1
Karnal1
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Details Awaited*79
177 8
145 8
29
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar23
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*46
132
116
5
11
DistrictCases
Kolkata31
Howrah10
Medinipur East7
Nadia5
Kalimpong5
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
24 Paraganas North3
24 Paraganas South3
Purba Bardhaman3
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*37
116
95
16
5
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Darbhanga1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*44
60
59
0
1
DistrictCases
Khordha31
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*8
48 4
45 4
2
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*13
35
30
5
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Goalpara3
Cachar1
Dhubri1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*1
29
28
0
1 1
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*25
28
21
6
1
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*11
18 8
9 8
9
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
18
11
7
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*2
15
5
10
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*14
14 1
13 1
0
1
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
11
0
0
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
6
1
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)