Indian Man, 27, Shot Dead At Canada Home; 2 Teens Arrested

A 27-year-old Indian man in Canada has been shot dead in his home by four assailants in Brampton city, police said.

Palwinder Singh was a truck driver and had immigrated to Canada in 2009.

Mr Singh was killed after gunfire erupted at his home in Donwoods Court in the area of Countryside Drive and Airport Road on Tuesday, police said.

"The victim was pronounced dead on the scene," CBC news reported.

Two men from Mississauga - one of 18 years and another of 19 years - surrendered and were charged with first-degree murder, police said.

The two suspects are at at large, they added.

Witnesses reported at least three men running into a getaway vehicle after the shooting.

"It looks like he (the victim) was ambushed," said a man identified as Jamal.

He said a family lived in the home and had a tenant in the basement.

"It's so sad. So sad to see how people were wishing you happy bday 2 days ago and now you are no more. No matter what was the cause, you didn't deserve to die," wrote a friend in a Facebook post.

Mr Singh's killing marked the 11th murder of the year in Brampton, another media report said.

"We are at what seems to be the start of an epidemic of gun violence in Brampton. I am calling on city council and Mayor Linda Jeffery to take action now," said Charmaine Williams, who is running in the October 22 municipal election.

"My neighbours have told me they are worried that the Brampton that they know and love is slowly slipping away. There are more gun incidents every single day in Brampton," she said.