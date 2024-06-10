28-Year-Old Indian Murdered In Canada Had Just Received His Residency

Yuvraj Goyal was known to have no criminal record.

A 28-year-old Indian-origin man from Punjab's Ludhiana was shot dead in Surrey, Canada on Friday. The police have taken four suspects under custody and charged them with first-degree murder on Saturday.

Investigators say preliminary probe suggests that this was a case of targeted shooting but they are still working to determine the reasons behind Yuvraj Goyal's killing.

All about Yuvraj Goyal:

Yuvraj migrated to Canada in 2019 on a student visa and recently obtained his Canadian Permanent Resident (PR) status, marking a significant milestone in his aspirations for a better future. He was working as a sales executive. He hailed from a modest family background in Ludhiana. His father, Rajesh Goyal, runs a firewood business, while his mother, Shakun Goyal, dedicated her time to homemaking. Prior to his relocation, Yuvraj completed his Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from Delhi University. Yuvraj was known to have no criminal record.

The four suspects arrested for Yuvraj's murder are - 23-year old Manvir Basram of Surrey, 20-year old Sahib Basra of Surrey, 23-year old Harkirat Jhutty of Surrey, and 20-year old Keilon Francois of Ontario.

In a statement, Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of Canada's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said, "We're thankful for the hard work of the Surrey RCMP, Air 1 and IERT, but there is still more work to be done. IHIT investigators remain dedicated to determining why Mr. Goyal was the victim of this homicide."