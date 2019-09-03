Body Of Telangana BJP Leader's Missing Son Found In UK: Police

Ujwal Sriharsha last spoke to his mother on August 21.

The body of a man found off a cliff in England is believed to be that of the missing son of a Telangana BJP leader, the police said.

Ujwal Sriharsha Sanne, the son of Khammam district BJP president Sanne Uday Pratap, had been missing for a few days and a massive search was launched for him. A body was recovered on Sunday at Beachy Head, a chalk headland cliffs in East Sussex country of England, a suicide spot in the UK.

"The body of a man was discovered at Beachy Head at 10pm on Sunday is believed to be that of missing 24-year-old Ujwal Sanne from London," a Sussex Police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The matter has been passed to the Coroner's Officer and the family has been informed," the spokesperson said.

Ujwal Sriharsha Sanne was studying for a tech related Masters degree at the Queen Mary University of London. He had last spoken to his parents on August 21 and had been part of a missing persons inquiry since last Friday.

"An adaptable and driven graduate student currently enrolled on a MSc Machine Learning degree covering high-level data analytics in different domains such as images, computer vision and audio using state-of-the-art machine learning methodologies," notes his social media profile.

"I am seeking an internship in a technology company for my placement year, where I can apply my knowledge of machine learning paradigms for problem solving," he adds.

