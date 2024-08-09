Indian-Origin CEO Offers Free Visas To Indians After Neeraj Chopra's Olympics Win

Neeraj Chopra produced an 89.45m throw to win a silver medal.

Atlys CEO Mohak Nahta, who promised free visas if Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, on Thursday said that he would keep his word. The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist won silver in the men's javelin final this year, while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem became the first individual gold medalist for his country.

Mr Nahta, the Indian-origin founder of the US-based visa startup, wrote on LinkedIn that it might not be the "colour of the medal but our spirit that shines".

To celebrate this achievement, he added, "I'm going ahead with our original offer of free visas for all Indians today. People who commented with emails on my earlier posts will receive instructions over email from Atlys on how to redeem this offer shortly. Proudly Indian, Mohak."

Reacting to Mohak Nahta's latest post, one user pointed out, "Thank you for following through on your promise Mohak Nahta. However, I have not received any email from Atlys. Upon logging in, I noticed that everything appears to be the same as usual, including the pricing."

"Dear Mohak Nahta - Thank you for keeping the promise. I got the mail, but upon logging inn can't see any visa free ...its all with a $ value," read another response.

Another person commented, "This is great! Congratulations. Haven't received an email yet: devshahdevshah@gmail.com; I commented on the original post."

Mr Nahta's original LinkedIn post earlier this month read, "I will personally send a free visa to everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold at the Olympics. Let's go." Later, sharing a follow-up post on LinkedIn, Mr Nahta even explained the terms of the much-talked-about offer.

Coming back to on-field developments, Neeraj Chopra produced an 89.45m throw to win a silver medal. The two-time Olympian has now joined an exclusive list of Indian athletes who have won multiple medals at the Olympics in individual sports. Others on the distinguished list are Norman Pritchard, Sushil Kumar, P.V. Sindhu, and Manu Bhaker.

The defending world champion finished behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who scripted an Olympic record with a monstrous 92.97m throw.