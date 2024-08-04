Neeraj Chopra Winning Gold At Paris Olympics Can Get You A Free Visa: See Details

As the anticipation builds for the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics on August 6, a surprising announcement has captured everyone's attention. Mohak Nahta, the founder and CEO of Atlys, an online visa application platform, has promised free visas for all Indians if Neeraj Chopra wins the gold medal.

Neeraj Chopra, the defending Olympic champion, made history with his remarkable performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. And now, all eyes are on him as he aims for another victory on Tuesday.

Mr Nahta went on LinkedIn to make his bold promise, stating, "I will personally send a free visa to everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold at the Olympics. Let's go."

How will it work?

Following his initial announcement, the Atlys CEO provided further details on the free visa offer.

In a follow-up post on LinkedIn, Mr Nahta explained the terms of the offer:

If Neeraj Chopra wins gold on August 8, Atlys will offer one free visa to all users for one day.

The visa will be completely free, with no charges to users.

The offer is applicable for travel to any country worldwide.

To avail the offer, users need to drop their email in the comments section of Mr Nahta's post, and Atlys will create an account with a free visa credit.

Recently, Atlys has seen a 40 per cent increase in visa applications for Paris, mainly due to the Olympics. The most popular travel destinations for Indians are the UAE, USA and Thailand.

Meanwhile, India has been making significant strides at the Olympics. As of August 4, India has secured a total of three bronze medals in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

All three medals were won in shooting events. Manu Bhaker made history by winning the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event. The 22-year-old also paired up with Sarabjot Singh to win another bronze medal in the mixed 10m air pistol team event. Swapnil Kusale added to India's tally by winning the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle three positions event.

In badminton, Lakshya Sen made history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to reach the semi-finals in Men's Badminton in Olympics.