Who Is Shreyas Reddy? Indian Student Found Dead In US

Authorities have ruled out any "foul play" in the case (Representational)

An Indian-origin student was found dead in the US on Thursday, the fourth such incident in the country this year.

Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, 19, was a student at a business college in the US state of Ohio.

The Consulate General of India in New York said that "no foul play" is suspected at this stage in his death.

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio. Police investigation is underway. At this stage, foul play is not suspected. The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them," they said in a post on X.

What We Know So Far About Indian-Origin Student Found Dead In US