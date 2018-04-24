Another Indian Businessman Wins $1 Million Lottery In Dubai Prabin Thomas is a businessman from Kerala and runs a networking business that sells IT products. He won the prize with ticket number 0471.

Share EMAIL PRINT More than a 100 Indians have won the draw since 1999 (Representational) Dubai: Another Indian businessman struck gold after he won the $1 million in a Duty Free draw at the Dubai International Airport.



Prabin Thomas is a businessman from Kerala and runs a networking business that sells IT products. He won the prize with ticket number 0471, Khaleej Times reported.



Mr Thomas says he has never won anything before, even though he regularly bought tickets in India. He decided to try his luck with the Millennium Millionaire promotion and purchased his first ticket online.



"I will expand my networking business and probably start a small software company," he said after winning the prize.



Another Indian based in Dubai won a motorbike in the same draw.



A couple weeks back, Indian mechanic Pinto Paul Thommana based in Sharjah



John Varughese, another Indian from Kerala who has been working as a driver for a private company since 2016



25-year-old Dhaneesh Kotharamban, an electrician from Kerala, also



Prabin Thomas is one of the many Indian nationals to win the $1 million (Dirhams 3.67 million) since the inception of the Dubai Duty Free draw in 1999. More than a 100 Indians have won the draw since 1999.



