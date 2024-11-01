Advertisement

Pak President Asif Ali Zardari Fractures Foot While Deboarding Plane In Dubai

According to a statement from the President House, he was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment following the fall.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari was sent home and advised complete rest.
Islamabad:

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has fractured his foot while deboarding an airplane upon his arrival at the Dubai International Airport.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night , but his office confirmed it only late on Thursday night.

According to a statement from the President House, he was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment following the fall. The doctor placed his foot in a cast after a check-up. "The cast will remain on his foot for four weeks," the statement read.

It added that President Zardari was sent home and advised complete rest.

The Dawn reported that the 69-year-old president has had multiple health issues in recent years.

In March 2023, he underwent an eye surgery in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2022, he was admitted to Karachi's Dr Ziauddin Hospital for a week for treatment of a chest infection. Amid rumours of ill health, his personal physician and close aide Dr Asim Hussain took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to confirm that he "is in good health".

He tested positive for Covid-19 in July 2022 with "mild symptoms:, according to his son and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

A year prior to that, Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi due to "exertion and exhaustion”" caused by frequent travelling. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

