All About Neel Acharya, The Indian Student Who Was Found Dead In US

Neel Acharya, an Indian student studying in the United States, was found dead on Sunday, following a report of his disappearance by his mother. The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office received a distress call around 11:30 am on Sunday, leading officials to 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette, where they found the dead body of a "college-aged male" on Purdue University campus in Indiana.

Purdue University's interim Computer Science head Chris Clifton shared the tragic news of Neel Acharya's passing in an email announcement, stating, “It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Neel Acharya, has passed away. My condolences go out to his friends, family, and all affected." Describing the impact on the community, Clifton stated that it was a shock and a significant loss.

He further mentioned receiving confirmation from the Office of the Dean of Students, revealing that they had found a dead person matching Neel's description and carrying his ID.

Who was Neel Acharya?

Neel Acharya was a double major in computer science and data science at the John Martinson Honours College of Purdue University. He completed his schooling at St. Mary's School in Pune.

He was working as a Research Assistant at Purdue University.

Neel Acharya possessed expertise in various areas, including research skills, Python programming, generative art, artificial intelligence (AI), data analysis, and computer vision.

He was a “driven individual and academically talented", according to Chris Clifton.

Neel Acharya's friend and roommate described him as a "loving, charismatic soul.”

Neel Acharya's death comes just days after the brutal murder of another Indian student, Vivek Saini, in the US.