Purdue University Announces New Centres For Education And Semiconductor Excellence In India

Purdue University has announced a partnership with India that includes the creation of the Purdue Centre for Education and Engagement in India and a United States-India Centre of Excellence in Semiconductors. University President Mung Chiang shared these plans during a visit by Indiana Senator Todd Young and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

"Purdue is excited to grow our long-standing partnership with Indian institutions and companies across a broad range of disciplines," Chiang said. "Both our new Centre for Education and Engagement in Delhi and the new US-India Centre of Excellence in Semiconductors, established in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and supported by our Indian and U.S. governments, are milestone steps toward the expansion of this strategic partnership, offering many opportunities for our students and faculty and further elevating Purdue's global impact."

The Purdue-India Centre for Education and Engagement will establish a presence for Purdue University in India, laying the groundwork for joint degree programs in high-demand fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, semiconductors, and business. These programs will be developed in collaboration with key partner institutions in India.

This announcement follows a series of meetings in late September, during which a Purdue delegation engaged with Indian government officials, leading academic institutions, and industry leaders across three cities in India. The discussions focused on enhancing educational collaboration, expanding joint research and development initiatives, and identifying new opportunities for partnership.

Purdue University is a public research institution located in West Lafayette, Indiana, and serves as the flagship campus of the Purdue University system.