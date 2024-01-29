On Camera, MBA Student From India Brutally Killed Inside US Store

Vivek Saini was attacked while he was leaving for home.

He had shown kindness to a homeless man. The day he stopped helping him, he killed him brutally. The horror story is from the US and the victim was an Indian student.

Vivek Saini, an MBA student in Georgia's Lithonia, was a part-time clerk at a convenience store that sheltered Julian Faulkner - a homeless drug-addict. Mr Saini had helped the man by giving him chips, water and even a jacket for warmth.

On January 16, the 25-year-old refused to give Faulkner free food and the refusal allegedly led to the fatal attack.

He was attacked while he was leaving for home. A chilling CCTV footage of the incident showed the accused repeatedly hitting Mr Saini with a hammer.

The accused was seen mercilessly striking Mr Saini, nearly 50 times, on the head and face with the hammer. He kept hitting his lifeless body on the floor.

When police arrived, they found Faulkner over Mr Saini's body.

The student was killed nearly 10 days before he was going to fly to India on January 26 during his leaves.

Vivek Saini was a resident of Bhagwanpur village of Panchkula in Haryana.