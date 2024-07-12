A Street In UAE Named After 84-Year-Old Doctor of Indian Origin

The road near Sheikh Shakbooth Medical City in Al Mafraq will now be known as George Matthew Street.

A road in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi has been named after an 84-year-old doctor with Indian roots as a tribute to his significant contributions to the country's health sector.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has named a road in Abu Dhabi after Dr George Matthew to recognise his contributions as part of its “Honouring UAE's Visionaries: Commemorative Streets” project, which aims to honour individuals who have greatly contributed to the nation's development.



Reflecting on his journey, Dr Matthew said, “When I first arrived in the UAE, the infrastructure was still evolving. Inspired by the late HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Father of the Nation, I dedicated myself to helping the people. I am deeply grateful that my efforts have been recognised.” Dr Matthew arrived in the UAE in 1967 at the age of 26. Initially preparing to move to the US, he was persuaded by a missionary friend's description of Al Ain's beauty to stay.

His application for a position as Al Ain's first government doctor was successful, leading to the opening of the first clinic under Sheikh Zayed's blessing.

Starting his service as a General Practitioner, Dr Matthew, affectionately called Matyous (Emirati pronunciation of Mathew) by the locals, witnessed and contributed to the growth of modern medicine in the UAE.

He held several key positions, including Medical Director of Al Ain Region in 1972 and Health Authority Consultant in 2001. His contributions significantly advanced healthcare services in the emirate and promoted a modern medical culture in the country.

Dr Matthew went to England to learn management of tropical diseases, and later to Harvard for specialised studies in hospital management.

His commitment to education and professional development has been instrumental in shaping the healthcare landscape of the UAE. He played a vital role in educating and training healthcare workers, and his dedication earned him the trust and admiration of his colleagues and the community.

Known for his dedication and expertise, Dr Matthew has been a valuable source of medical knowledge for the Al Ain community.

In recognition of his service, the UAE granted Dr Matthew and his family citizenship 10 years ago.

Dr Matthew continues to work in the Private Health department alongside Dr Abdul Rahim Jaafar, another leading healthcare expert in the country.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr Matthew said, “I am ready to do whatever I can for the country and its citizens as long as I live. I pray that God will give me more time to serve.” Dr Matthew grew up in Thumpamon, Pathanamthitta, in Kerala, and graduated with an MBBS in 1965 from Trivandrum Medical College.

He moved to the UAE with his wife, Valsa, after their marriage. Their daughter also works in the government sector.

