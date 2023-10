3 Indian-Origin Men Sentenced To 30 Years For Kidnapping In Leicester, UK

They were also charged with sexual assault.

Three Indian-origin people have been sentenced to a total of 30 years' imprisonment for being found guilty of kidnapping after they coerced a woman into getting in their car and driving her more than 15 miles (24.14 km) in the city of Leicester in eastern England.

Ajay Doppalapudi, 27, Vahar Manchala, 24, and Rana Yellambai, 30, approached their victim, who had been on a night out in Leicester City Center in the early hours of January 16 last year. She got into their car, believing it was a taxi, Leicestershire Police said.

"Without doubt, the three men involved in this case were predators. They were in the city center in the early hours that Sunday morning looking for a woman to take advantage of to fulfill their own sexual gratifications," said Detective Constable Gemma Fox, the investigating officer at Leicestershire Police, after the sentencing hearing last week.

"I cannot commend the victim enough for her immense bravery in recounting her ordeal both to the police and again in front of a jury. The account she was able to provide was vital in ensuring that we were able to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice," she said.

The court heard that as the car drove away from the victim's house, she realised something was not right. The driver eventually stopped in a secluded area of Misterton village, just off the highway, where the victim was pulled from the car.

"After a while, she was able to make good on her escape and ran off. She eventually reached the motorway, where she began trying to attract attention. After a short time, officers arrived, and she was taken to a place of safety, where she disclosed what happened," the police said.

Subsequent CCTV enquiries identified the car as an Audi, and the registered keeper was living in the Westcotes area of Leicester. Police officers then visited the address, and all three men living at the property were arrested.

Doppalapudi, Manchala, and Yellambai were each sentenced last Friday to 10 years imprisonment after being convicted of kidnapping on September 11 following a trial. They were also charged with sexual assault, charges on which the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)