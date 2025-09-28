Zubeen Garg's Family Files Complaint Against Manager, Singapore Fest Organiser: Sources

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's family has filed an online complaint with the Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the circumstances leading to the musician's death in Singapore on September 19, sources said. The complaint was registered by Mr Garg's wife Garima Saikia Garg, sister-in-law Pamie Barthakur, and his uncle Manoj Borthakur.

The singer's family has named his manager, Sidharth Sarma, and the organiser of the Northeast festival in Singapore, Syamkanu Mahanta, accusing them of 'negligence'. According to sources, it also mentions all members involved in the Singapore trip, including the Assamese people residing in Singapore who invited Mr Garg to the yacht party.

The family has sought a detailed investigation into the case, sources said.

Authorities have acknowledged the complaint, and the CID is set to begin its probe, underscoring the family's demand for accountability and transparency, they added.

The 52-year-old singer had gone for a swim in the sea in Singapore last week when he was found dead - floating face down in the water. He was in Singapore to attend the three-day North East India Festival that was scheduled to begin on September 20. It was, however, cancelled after the singer's death.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the singer's death issued summons to the festival organiser and Mr Garg's manager to join the investigation by October 6, sources told NDTV. Summons were also issued to a dozen other people from Assam who were accompanying Mr Garg on the yacht to join the investigation.

"We have given them time till October 6. The summons were served through the Indian Embassy in Singapore. Lookout notices have already been issued against Sidhartha Sarma and Syamkanu Mahanta through Interpol to prevent them from fleeing to any other country," Assam Chief Minister said.

Many people are carrying out protests across Assam, demanding immediate arrests and a transparent probe into Mr Garg's death. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also assured the people of the state that no one will be spared.