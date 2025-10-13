3 More Singapore-Based NRIs Arrive In Guwahati For Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Three more Assamese expats, who witnessed cultural icon Zubeen Garg's dying moments in Singapore, on Monday appeared before the police here in response to the second notice against them, a top official said.

Within the next two days, a few more Assamese NRIs living in Singapore are expected to come and record their statements before the Assam Police, he added.

Jiolangsat Narzary, Parikshit Sharma and Siddhartha Bora reached the CID headquarters in the morning, while another expat Bhaskar Jyoti Dutta is scheduled to arrive later in the day, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI.

"We have started our interrogation with the three. We are now waiting for the fourth person," he added.

The police issued fresh summonses to 10 people associated with Assam Association Singapore as they failed to appear before the investigating agency within the deadline of October 6.

Earlier, only one Assamese person from Singapore, Rupkamal Kalita, appeared before the CID and was interrogated for more than 24 hours before he was allowed to leave.

Regarding the remaining six people, who have not responded to the notices, Gupta said, "We are hoping that a few more people will appear before us in the next 48 hours." The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is currently probing Garg's death case after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said investigators of Zubeen Garg's death case have found a "definite angle" after they received the viscera report.

After Garg's second post-mortem examination at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the viscera sample was sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL) in Delhi for a detailed examination.

The first autopsy was conducted in Singapore immediately after Garg's death. The second post-mortem examination was done at GMCH on September 23 before taking Garg's body for cremation.

The Chief Minister also said that the Singapore Police had sought some "vital information" in connection with the death of the singer in the island nation, and the Assam government forwarded the required inputs to the authorities there.

The Indian government had earlier invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, seeking cooperation in the investigation into the death of the singer in the Southeast Asian country.

Earlier, North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members -- Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta -- were apprehended.

Later, Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg was arrested in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month.

Zubeen Garg's PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya were also arrested after police found huge financial transactions, worth over Rs 1.1 crore, from their accounts. All the seven arrested people are now in police custody.

