Zoramthanga To Take Oath As Mizoram Chief Minister On Sunday

Zoramthanga had served as the chief minister from December 1998 to December 2008.

Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan on Wednesday formally invited MNF president Zoramthanga to form the government in the state. He will be sworn-in as the chief minister at the governor house at 12 noon on Saturday, the local administration informed. It is not clear if his council of ministers will take oath with him.

Two-time Chief Minister Zoramthanga's party stunned the ruling Congress as it bagged 26 seats in the 40-member assembly.

The MNF is back in power after 10 years and its victory is being considered an early Christmas by party workers.

"I had predicted over 29 seats for MNF and less than 10 for Congress. My prediction has come true. Voters were fed up of the mismanagement of the Congress. The liquor issue also turned the church and civil society against them. Mizoram is a Christian state and we are a compact society so there is no space for BJP ideology," MNF chief Zoramthanga told NDTV on Tuesday.

Exit polls that had indicated a hung assembly were also proved wrong and the old poll arithmetic of change of power every 10 years won.

The BJP opened its account for the first time in the state by bagging a seat while the Congress managed to win five seats in the assembly polls held on November 28.

While Congress sees gains in three of the five states where polling was held, its last bastion in the northeast crumbled like a pack of cards. Five-time Chief Minister Lalthanhawla also lost both the seats he contested.

The age-old party fell behind the newly floated Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) that won eight seats. The BJP opened its account with a lone seat from a non-Christian seat.

"I don't know what went wrong. I am disappointed. I think I underestimated the ZPM," Lal Thanhawla told NDTV.