'Scam Alert': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath On WhatsApp Group On Stock Tips

any users reacted to Nikhil Kamath's post and appreciated him for alerting them. (FILE)

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, sharing an image on the social media platform X promoting a WhatsApp group to join for stock tips, said it was a scam. He asked users to report the advertisement, saying that he never had any WhatsApp group for stock tips.

"Scam alert, this is obviously not from me, I have never had or have any WhatsApp groups, nor do I give tips etc. Please report these," Mr Kamath wrote on X on Friday.

"Also to all the brands who reach out, I don't do paid promotions/collaborations/ads/paid speaking engagements of any kind," he added.

Scam alert, this is obviously not from me, I have never had or have any WhatsApp groups, nor do I give tips etc.

Please report these...



Also to all the brands who reach out, I don't do paid promotions/collaborations/ads/paid speaking engagements of any kind 😏



Please stop… pic.twitter.com/iW8gZFOmRj — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) April 12, 2024

Many users reacted to Mr Kamath's post and appreciated him for alerting them against such scams.

"By sharing these scam alerts, you're not just protecting yourself, but empowering your entire community to spot and avoid these predatory tactics," a user said.

"It's great to see you taking a firm stance against paid promotions and collaborations. Your authentic voice and content are what truly resonates with your audience," another user wrote.

One more user mentioned, "It takes courage to turn down lucrative opportunities, but you're clearly committed to preserving the integrity of your platform."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)